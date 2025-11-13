ABU DHABI - INTRATOMICS Advanced Material Technologies, the commercial spin-off of the Research & Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D) under Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), the business and investment arm of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAGMA (RWM), a UAE-based company specialising in waste valorisation and sustainable material recovery.

The MoU was signed by Fahed Mohamed Rashed Alabsi, Director, Commercialisation and Special Projects, RIC2D and Chief Executive Officer, INTRATOMICS, and Mark Anthony Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Magma.

The collaboration aims to develop scalable pathways to recover, process, and upcycle industrial byproducts into advanced materials, enhancing both sustainability and performance across multiple industries. It marks a strategic step toward building a circular economy where industrial waste is converted into graphene and graphene-related materials (GRMs), unlocking new value chains for the UAE’s manufacturing, construction, petrochemical, infrastructure, and environmental sectors.

Fahad Mohamed Rashed Alabsi said, “This collaboration redefines how waste is perceived — not as a burden, but as a source of value. Together with MAGMA, we are pioneering a new frontier where waste materials from across sectors become feedstock for graphene and GRM production, enabling cleaner, more efficient industries and advancing the UAE’s leadership in sustainable innovation.”

Mark Anthony Woods said, “Our partnership with INTRATOMICS represents a shared vision for transforming industrial waste into advanced materials that serve multiple industries. By combining MAGMA’s expertise in waste management with INTRATOMICS’ scientific and technological capabilities, we can demonstrate a circular model where sustainability and profitability coexist.”

Amal Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer, KUEC, said, “This partnership highlights the role of Khalifa University and KUEC in bridging research excellence with national industrial priorities. By supporting collaborations like INTRATOMICS and Magma, we enable science to become a catalyst for circular economy transformation and global leadership in sustainable materials.”

The collaboration will focus on converting diverse waste streams, including coke, fly ash, biosolids, metallic residues, and other industrial byproducts into graphene and GRM-based materials suitable for coatings, composites, filtration systems, lubricants, and structural materials.

By bridging environmental engineering with advanced material science, the partnership will enable the creation of locally produced, high-value materials that support construction, energy storage, mobility, and manufacturing sectors, contributing to the UAE’s industrial self-reliance.

The initiative will also demonstrate how scientific innovation can drive circularity by turning waste liabilities into resource assets, while lowering carbon intensity and fostering sustainable industrial growth aligned with UAE Net Zero 2050 ambitions.