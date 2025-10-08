In a boost to Oman’s sustainable development and infrastructure ambitions, the Global Precast Industries Factory was inaugurated on October 5 in Halban Nakhal.

The event was held under the patronage of Dr Khalfan Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

The world-class facility represents a partnership between Arab Contractors and Al Abrar Real Estate of Al Siyabi Group, reinforcing their shared commitment to Oman’s long-term economic diversification and construction modernisation.

Established with an investment of OMR2 million ($5.2 million), the factory was completed in less than six months, an achievement that reflects both the urgency and seriousness of the investors’ vision to contribute to the Sultanate’s future.

The Global Precast Industries Factory is designed to supply world-class precast concrete solutions that will modernise the way buildings and infrastructure are constructed in Oman. Its production line includes hollow core slabs, columns, beams, curbstones, interlock tiles, and concrete fencing solutions - engineered to meet both local and international standards. By leveraging advanced precast technology, the factory enables faster construction timelines, cost efficiency, and sustainability, while ensuring quality and safety in every product.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 50,000 sq m of hollow core slabs, alongside the ability to manufacture tailored precast elements for housing projects, commercial buildings, and national infrastructure developments. Its innovative production not only reduces reliance on traditional building methods but also minimises waste, optimises energy use, and enhances the durability of structures - making it a crucial contributor to Oman’s sustainable urban development goals.

“The inauguration of this factory is more than just an industrial milestone; it is a step toward reshaping Oman’s construction sector for the future,” said Eng Hussam Fayed, General Manager of Global Precast Industries. “By providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable precast solutions, we are enabling contractors, developers, and government projects to achieve faster delivery, higher quality, and lower costs. Most importantly, we are proud to support Oman Vision 2040 by contributing to modern communities that promise a higher quality of life for generations to come.”

