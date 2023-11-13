Saudi Arabia has invited companies to qualify for four new solar power projects with a total output capacity of 3,700 megawatts (MW) within the ongoing National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) announced that it has opened Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for contractors to bid for these solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Plant (IPP) projects.

In a statement, SPPC said the projects include Al-Sadawi IPP project in the Eastern province with a capacity of 2,000 MW, Al-Masaa IPP project in the North-Western Hail region with a capacity of 1,000 MW, Al-Henakiyah-2 400MW IPP in the Madinah region, and Rabigh-2 IPP project in Makkah region with capacity of 300 MW.

SPCC said the projects are part of the 5th round of NREP within the Gulf Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification scheme and are intended to boost renewables’ share in the country’s energy mix to achieve the 50 percent target set in Vision 2030.

SPCC, a government-owned entity responsible for procuring electricity from independent power producers, said it has already awarded renewable energy projects with a total production capacity of 12.6 gigawatts (GW).

