Hydrom, the master planner of Oman’s green hydrogen sector, announced three new developments on Day 1 of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO), which is underway in capital Muscat.

The three signings are as follows:

Awarding of a green hydrogen block to SalalaH2 consortium

The SalalaH2 consortium, comprised of OQ AE, Marubeni Corporation, Dutco Overseas Limited (Dutco Group), and Samsung C&T, is one of the Legacy Initiatives that signed term sheets in March 2023. The project is set to produce over 4 GW of renewable energy for production of green hydrogen and process this further to green ammonia for local use as well as exports to international green ammonia markets. The project is estimated to produce a target of over 1 million tons of green ammonia per year, with an expected production of over 175,000 tons of green hydrogen, bringing Oman closer to its 2030 production targets.

Signing of an MoU with Siemens Energy and Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to collaborate on the development of an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Oman

The joint MoU will explore the development, construction and operation of an electrolyser manufacturing facility in Oman as part of Hydrom's plans to localise the hydrogen value chain to deliver industrial and economic growth for the Sultanate.

Signing an MoU with Asyad Group to develop the logistics sector to facilitate large-scale hydrogen projects.

The MOU focuses on orchestrating a robust domestic supply chain within the Sultanate, and development of infrastructure that an handle the distinctive demands and scale of industrial cargo linked to green hydrogen projects and downstream facilities.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa