Saudi Arabia on Monday unveiled a new civil aviation strategy which targets investments worth $100 billion by the public and private sectors until 2030.

Announcing the new policy, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said it covers three main sectors, including airports, ground services and air traffic.

In a statement published by Alarabiya and other Saudi new networks, the Authority said the new policy is intended to upgrade performance, expand operations and improve efficiency so the Gulf Kingdom will enjoy the Middle East’s largest civil aviation sector.

The statement also said the new policy is designed to “spur the investment environment” in civil aviation and boost its share in GDP to 10 percent by 2030.

“The new policy also includes injecting investments of $100 billion by the public and private sectors by 2030,” the statement said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

