Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has given the go-ahead for 10 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) portfolio projects for the 2024-26 period with an estimated value of AED2.5 billion ($681 million).

The move is in line with Dubai Government's strategy to foster public-private partnerships aimed to boost the emirate's economic growth by expanding the role of the private sector in the development of infrastructure and the delivery of services.

The projects listed in the Dubai Portfolio for PPPs include the ‘Union 71’ project, a comprehensive residential and commercial complex adjacent to the Union Station of the Dubai Metro, a key interchange station between the Red and Green Lines.

This urban transit-oriented development project integrates commercial and residential units and retail outlets with the underground metro station, said RTA in its statement.

With its proximity and accessibility to the metro, public buses, and marine transport stations, the project will serve and ease the mobility of mass transport riders from all spectrums of the community.

The portfolio also comprises a multi-level parking terminal in Port Saeed & Al Karama, Deira Plaza; smart street lighting; aerial taxi and smart platforms for transport and rental vehicles as well as housing quarters for drivers in Al Khawaneej, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, and Jebel Ali.

The list also includes upgradation of the commercial development at Al Karama Bus Station and a sky garden suspended bridge over Dubai Creek, it added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said the endorsement of the PPP portfolio stems from RTA’s commitment to enhancing partnership with the private sector and adopting top international practices.

It seeks to map out a comprehensive framework to support public-private partnerships, improve the regulatory environment for long-term collaborations, introduce innovative solutions, and create new opportunities in the mobility and finance fields, he stated.

Al Tayer pointed out that RTA had a track record of pioneering experiences in constructing various infrastructure projects in the fields of roads and transport.

"Notable among these is the project to establish three comprehensive rest stops for trucks, along with 16 laybys for trucks strategically located across the emirate. The project is the first of its kind in the region," he stated.

"The list of renowned projects undertaken with the private sector includes an integrated bicycle network known as ‘Careem Bike Share.’ It supported RTA’s efforts to enhance the integration of multi-modal mobility means by facilitating individual mobility journeys and seamlessly connecting them with public transport options," said the top RTA official.

"The project contributes to sustainability in Dubai and encourages a healthy, active lifestyle among residents and tourists by offering alternative transportation choices and improving movement within communities," he added.

