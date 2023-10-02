Jordan is offering eight mining projects for the extraction of several mineral substances within a drive launched on its new investment website to attract capital.

The projects, which mainly target the local private sector, has a combined investment value of around 42 million Jordanian dinars ($59 million), the Arabic language daily Addustour said, quoting Investment Minister Kholoud Al-Saqqaf.

Saqqaf said the mines are located in various parts of Jordan and that interested investors can view details on the Ministry’s new “invest.jo” portal.

She said the projects involve the production of several mineral substances including oil shale, limestone, diatomite, kaolin, dolomite, feldspar, and basalt in addition to manufacturing of basalt fiber.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

