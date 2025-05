Kuwait Real Estate Company (KREC) said a subsidiary has signed a credit facility agreement in the United Arab Emirates for a value of 170 million dirhams (KWD 14.16 million $46.3 million).

The company didn't name the bank or the terms of the loan.

The facility will be used to repay an existing loan of AED 154.68 million with the remainder used to finance the company's real estate and hotel activities within the UAE.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com