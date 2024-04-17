Jordan has devised an ambitious strategy to more than double the value of its mining sector in 2033 as part of plans to stimulate the economy in the long term, the official Jordanian news agency Petra has said.

From around 700 million Jordanian dinars ($980 million) in 2023, the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product is projected to soar to nearly JOD2.1 billion ($2.94 billion), the agency said, citing a report by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The strategy, which has recently been approved by the cabinet, also aims to boost metals exports from JOD1 billion ($1.4 billion) to JOD3.5 billion ($4.9 billion).

The weekend report noted that the strategy has been prepared by the UK’s Wood Mackenzie at the Ministry’s request, adding that the plan includes mining projects, agreements with foreign companies and incentives to investors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.