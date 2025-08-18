Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Vineet Mehra, chairman and CEO of the Abu Dhabi–based International Resources Holding (IRH), a company operating across critical minerals, mining, trading, and technology, to discuss prospects for cooperation in the fields of finance and mining, as per a statement.

Mehra stressed that IRH views cooperation with Egypt as part of a long-term vision and highlighted the country’s significant potential in mining.

He added that the company is keen to transfer its expertise and apply its successful models, already implemented in other countries, to the Egyptian market.

During the talks, Mehra presented proposals for financing mechanisms and models of technical and technological support.

Both sides agreed to establish a timetable for implementing phases of cooperation in finance and mining.

Badawi underlined that the partnership represents a new model of strategic cooperation, combining sustainable financing with modern technology to maximize the benefits of mineral resources and wealth, serving the interests of both the state and investors.