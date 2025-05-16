Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with officials from AngloGold Ashanti to explore business plans, future expansions, and opportunities to enhance cooperation in the mining sector, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) Yasser Ramadan, and AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO Alberto Calderon.

During his tour at the Sukari gold mine in Marsa Alam, Madbouly affirmed the state's keenness to supporting AngloGold Ashanti's investments in Egypt, adding that Egypt likely possesses other reserves similar to those of the Sukari mine.

He also affirmed the state's commitment to resolve and eliminate any obstacles that face the company while running its business activities. This would contribute to pumping more investments in the coming period and expanding production rates from the Sukari mine.

On his part, Calderon affirmed that AngloGold Ashanti intends to inject more investments into the Sukari mine, expecting other investment-attracting sites similar to the Sukari mine in Egypt.

