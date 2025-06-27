Andries Rossouw, the PwC Africa Energy, utilities and resources leader, outlined the global mining results for 2024 at the launch of PwC’s Mine 2025: Concentrating on the future report on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

The results are grim with the world’s top 40 performers — excluding gold-focused firms — reporting drops in revenue by 3% and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) down by 10%.

Gold stays strong

While most of the industry grappled with rising costs and tightening margins, record gold prices meant that gold revenues increased by 15%, while gold EBITDA rose to 32% as a result of operating leverage.

The rising costs and narrowing margins placed pressure on much of the industry, pushing overall EBITDA margins down to 22%, compared to 24% in 2023.

The report focuses on the role that mining plays in expanding and interlocking domains of human activity. It also examines the ways that value is being put into motion, as megatrends – and the responses to them – dictate developments in supply, demand and investment.

Concentration risk arises from the natural endowment of mineral resources that cannot be changed and the enabling environments created by countries.

As a result, over the years, there’s been a rise in the concentration of both reserves and production, as well as the development of substantial mismatches between the two.

Challenges around the world

The concentration of mining and processing in a small number of geographies creates the risk that global supply and prices will be affected by location-specific challenges such as natural disasters, wars, social unrest, political or regulatory changes, and infrastructure failures.

Countries have adopted various strategies to secure supply and leverage the value of key commodities.

“Megatrends are transforming the industry, driving the need for new supply chains, influencing national strategies, fostering innovative collaborations and unlocking new value pools.

“As the world undergoes rapid urbanisation, transitions to new energy sources and embraces technological advancements, the demand for mined resources continues to grow.

“These global forces are reshaping industries, making mining central to how we move, build, feed, care and power society,” says Rossouw.

Future-proofing the sector

If mining companies are to create value for stakeholders in the emerging world of domains, they need to future-proof their businesses.

The growth of these domains also offers potential for mining companies to become involved in other industries that help mines operate more effectively.

These efforts often result in economic development initiatives that provide benefits to the climate —and to broader society.

“Beyond the domains of growth, key trends such as population growth, the energy transition, environmental impact, tech innovation and AI, access to funds as well as policy and regulation are expected to shape the future of the industry,” says Rossouw.

“However, as we forge ahead, one thing is certain: collaboration will be essential – in 2025, in 2030 and in 2035.”

