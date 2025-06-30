Arab Finance: The fourth edition of the Egypt Mining Forum is set to launch on July 15th, organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, according to an official statement.

The two-day event will convene major local and international companies as well as investors in the mining sector, led by Barrick Mining Corporation, the world's second-largest gold producer.

The forum, which will be inaugurated by Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi, supports the ministry’s third strategic pillar aimed at maximizing the value of mineral wealth and increasing the mining sector’s contribution to the national economy.

This positions Egypt as a promising investment destination in mining, given the latest developments and reforms that have enhanced the investment climate, attracting more investment into the sector.

Meanwhile, the ministry is working to support the sector’s growth by leveraging Egypt’s geological landscape, infrastructure, and diversified energy sources.

These efforts include advancing the mining agreement frameworks, particularly in gold and mineral exploitation with Barrick Gold and AngloGold Ashanti.

Additionally, the transformation of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) into an economic body is expected to contribute to increasing mining’s share in the gross national product (GNP).

The forum will enable investors and experts to interact with officials from Egypt’s mining sector through specialized panel discussions and an accompanying exhibition.

It aims to highlight the potential of Egypt’s mineral wealth, explore ways to raise its added value, and capitalize on the positive investment developments in the mining sector.