EFG Holding posted lower consolidated net profits at EGP 1.55 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus EGP 2.11 billion in Q1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.83 in Q1-25 from EGP 1.24 in Q1-24, according to the financial statements.

The interest income hiked to EGP 6.58 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from EGP 4.38 billion as of 31 March 2024.

Standalone Business

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2025, the EGX-listed firm generated standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.16 billion, compared to EGP 1.44 billion in Q1-24.

Non-consolidated revenues surged to EGP 2.89 billion from EGP 2.55 billion, while the EPS climbed to EGP 1.48 from EGP 0.99.

At the end of December 2024, the group’s consolidated net profits hit EGP 5.33 billion, an annual leap from EGP 3.16 billion.

