Jordan has awarded a contract to two local companies to conduct a study on the country’s basalt deposits to exploit them in construction and other projects.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced that it has awarded the project to Sumer for Geological and Hydro-geological Consultants and Trans-World Commercial Brokerage Company.

In a statement published by Al-Ghad newspaper on Wednesday, the Ministry said the “detailed study” is designed to evaluate basalt resources for use in construction and other projects for the local industry and export.

The Ministry noted that a preliminary study it carried out in 2020 showed that nearly 310 million tonnes of basalt rocks exist in North and East Jordan.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

