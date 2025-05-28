Tunis - The Tunisian National Railway Company (SNCFT) resumed phosphate loading and transportation operations from the Om Larayes mine to the facilities of the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) via a train composed of 30 wagons carrying 1,448 tonnes of phosphate, after an eight-year hiatus.

The SNCFT explained that the resumption of phosphate loading and transportation from the Om Larayes mine to the GCT facilities followed the completion of works, including reinforcing the track bed on Line 15 between the Tabadit and Om Larayes stations, replacing rails and sleepers on several sections of the railway, and maintaining the track switches. Additionally, the railway track was cleared along a 3 km stretch on the Tabadit/Om Larayes line, with all necessary measures taken to ensure the sustainability of this activity.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the company expressed its gratitude to all parties involved for their efforts in resuming phosphate rail transport, emphasising that this sector is a vital and strategic artery that impacts not only the company's operations and revenues but also the broader national economy.

