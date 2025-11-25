Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held the first board meeting of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority in its new formation, according to a statement.

Badawi emphasized that the transformation of the authority into an economic entity, ratified by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi last June, represents a major step in supporting and developing the mining sector.

He affirmed that the authority’s board includes representatives from various ministries and relevant agencies. This ensures swift and flexible procedures and facilitates the issuance of licenses for all investors involved in the exploration of various mineral resources.

The minister also highlighted that the authority plays a pivotal role in developing Egypt’s mining system, raising the sector's contribution to the gross national product (GNP) from the current 1% to approximately 6%.

Moreover, he lauded the board’s role in enhancing performance, streamlining investment procedures, and creating an attractive environment that fosters promising opportunities in mineral exploration and exploitation.

Egypt's score in the Global Investment Attractiveness Index in terms of the annual survey of mining companies for 2024 stands at 46%, the minister indicated.

He referred to the goal to raise this score to exceed 70% in the coming period, especially with the approval of a package of investment incentives in the mining sector.

The petroleum ministry has been working to ensure that the upcoming Egypt Mining Forum witnesses strong international and effective participation from investors worldwide, Badawi said.

The forum’s date has been rescheduled from July to September 2026 to align with the agendas and activities of companies, organizations, and international experts in the mining sector.

