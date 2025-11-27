Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi began an official visit to Perth, a key mining hub in Western Australia, according to an official statement.

This comes as part of the ministry's strategy to attract new partnerships and investments from Australian mining companies to operate in Egypt.

This initiative is driven by a package of new reforms and incentives implemented by the government to enhance the investment climate in the mining sector.

Accompanied by Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, Badawi held talks with David Michael, Australian Minister for Mines and Petroleum.

The meeting focused on the ongoing cooperation between the two sides, highlighting the new incentives planned to attract medium-sized mining companies, which are the backbone of the mining industry.

During the visit, Badawi commended the significant progress achieved in a short period in attracting Australian mining investors to explore opportunities in Egypt and leverage the new package of reforms and incentives

Both sides reviewed plans to benefit from Australian expertise in several mining areas in Egypt, including developing the needed legislation to encourage investment in maximizing the added value of raw materials through manufacturing projects.

Moreover, the talks focused on Australian best practices related to reducing investment risks and streamlining procedures, as well as financing mechanisms for mining companies.

