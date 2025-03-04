Jordan is offering several mining sites to investors in its Southern Aqaba areas, which it says contain large mineral deposits.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry published a report about several areas which are open to investors from the local and foreign private sector.

The Arabic language daily Alghad, citing a Ministry report, said surveys carried out in 1994 and the following years showed some of those areas are rich in zinc, copper, lead, iron, tin and other metals.

It said the government allocated around 700,000 Jordanian dinars ($980,000) in the 2025 budget for mineral exploration in the Southern areas to encourage investors to bid.

The report said Jordan has set an ambitious target to expand the mining sector’s contribution to GDP to nearly JOD 2.1 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2033 from around JOD 700 million ($980 million) in 2024.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

