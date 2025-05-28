Managing Director of Kaduna Mining Development Company, Alhaji Shuaibu Kabir Bello, has hinted that they are formalising over 10,000 artisans miners into clusters because of their capacity to contribute to the economy and the export market.

Speaking at a strategic engagement on the establishment of solid minerals clusters, aggregation centres organised by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Kaduna, the MD noted they are actively involved in formalising their operations while adhering to safety and environmental standards.

“We are actively engaged in the formalisation of artisanal miners ,working diligently to organise them into clusters for effective aggregation. This initiative not only enhances their productivity but also ensures that we can collect accurate data on both the miners and their outputs.

“By formalising these operations, we are paving the way for better resource management, improved safety standards and increased market access for these miners.

“As we look to the future, I urge all stakeholders to join us in this clarion call for the formalisation of artisanal miners. By doing so, we can unlock significant value addition opportunities that will not only benefit the miners themselves but also contribute to the overall development of the mining sector.”

In his address, the state coordinator, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Kabiru Yusuf, said Kaduna State is endowed with vast solid mineral resources with significant deposits spread across its 23 local government areas.

He said the establishment of solid minerals clusters and aggregation centers is a strategic initiative aimed at unlocking the full potential of our mineral resources, creating jobs and boosting the internally generated revenue.

Declaring the event open, the representative of Gov Uba Sani, the Commissioner of Business lnnovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai commended the Nigerian Export Promotion Council and Kaduna Mining Development Company for bringing together miners, processors, exporters, investors and regulatory bodies, saying, this collaborative efforts underscore the determination to unlock vast potential of our solid minerals sector.

He said, Kaduna State is richly endowed with solid minerals such as gold, tin, lithium, and gemstone.

“These resources if harnessed strategically can serve as a cornerstone for sustainable development, job creation and export competitiveness.”