MUSCAT: In a significant move to optimise the economic potential of its mineral wealth, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has announced the establishment of Oman Minerals Trading Company as the central authority to oversee the marketing and export of mineral resources from the Sultanate of Oman. The initiative is formalised through Ministerial Resolution No 18/2025, issued by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The resolution marks a key step in reforming the mineral management system and aligns with Oman Vision 2040's goal of sustainable, diversified economic growth. It aims to address existing structural challenges in the mineral sector — such as fragmented marketing, price instability and the dominance of intermediaries — by centralising export control under a national entity.

KEY PROVISIONS FOR TRANSPARENCY AND MARKET STABILITY

Under the new regulation, gypsum and chrome ore exports will be strictly monitored. Export of raw chrome ore will require a minimum concentration of 36%, while processed ore can be exported at any concentration upon Ministry approval. Local market needs will be prioritised before exports are approved, a policy that supports domestic manufacturing and ensures stability in local supply chains.

The regulation also seeks to standardise contracts, enhance negotiation leverage with international buyers and improve pricing transparency for Omani ores — factors that have historically impacted competitiveness despite strong production levels.

In 2024 alone, Oman produced about 14 million tons of gypsum across 15 licensed sites and 300,000 tonnes of chrome ore from 29 licensees. However, revenue gains have been diluted by inconsistent marketing and a lack of pricing discipline.

STRATEGIC ROLE OF OMAN MINERALS TRADING COMPANY

As a subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman, the new trading firm will manage exports, unify contract terms, enforce quality specifications and negotiate international sales. This professionalised approach is expected to lift the average price of Omani minerals and boost national income.

Dr Salah bin Hafiz al Dhahab, Director General of Investments at the Ministry, described the move as a “pivotal milestone,” adding that it enables the government to streamline the export process, reduce price manipulation and better monitor sectoral returns.

The decision is also designed to:

a. Improve the efficiency of logistics and export operations.

b. Increase transparency and curb rent-seeking behaviour.

c. Support SMEs involved in supply chains.

d. Create more jobs and promote local content through in-country value (ICV) initiatives.

The resolution falls under the Ministry’s broader “Majd” initiative, which aims to evaluate and enhance local content across the energy and minerals sectors. Companies will be required to submit ICV plans and support domestic manufacturing activities that add value to raw mineral exports.

ONE-YEAR TRANSITION PERIOD

To ensure a smooth shift, a one-year transitional period has been granted. During this time, companies can conclude existing contracts and adapt to the new system. The Ministry also plans to conduct orientation and training workshops to support stakeholders and build internal capacity.

Dr Al Dhahab emphasised that the transformation reflects the Ministry’s broader institutional reform following the merger of energy and minerals portfolios. “With clearer policies, enhanced geological databases and improved investor privileges, we are creating a transparent and regulated business environment that meets the goals of Oman Vision 2040,” he noted.

By streamlining mineral exports and empowering a centralised entity, Oman aims to attract more reliable investments, strengthen national industries and secure better returns from its abundant mineral resources.

