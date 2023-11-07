Egypt’s Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday that it signed three agreements with private companies and consortia for the development of two logistics centres and a dry port under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The agreements were signed on the Ministry’s behalf by the General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) on the sidelines of TransMEA2023 event in Cairo, and cover design, development, construction and operation and maintenance of the facilities.

The three agreements are as follows:

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Samcrete Group to develop and operate the Kom Abu Radi dry port Beni Suef Governorate. The project, spread over an area of approximately 92 acres, will serve the area’s electronics, fertiliser and cement factories in addition to bulk commodity silos affiliated with the Ministry of Supply. It will be connected by a dedicated railway line to Egyptian National Railway’s main network.

MOU signed with Egyptian-Kuwaiti Orchid Company to establish and operate a 300-acre logistics centre (October Logistics Centre) in the 6th of October Industrial Zone in Giza governorate. The project will also support existing 6th of October Dry Port (ODP), which is the first PPP dry port project to be implemented in Egypt.

MOU signed with a Libyan-Egyptian consortium comprising Al-Saed Company from Libya (headed by Mohamed Fayez Al-Taab) and Al-Raed Engineering Consulting from Egypt (headed by Mohamed Shuhaib) to develop and operate a 400-acre logistics zone in the city of Salloum in Matrouh governorate.

In August 2023, Egypt awarded a 30-year PPP contract for 10th of Ramadan Dry Port project and signed an MOU for Borg Al-Arab Dry Port project. In December 2022, the 6th of October Dry Port was soft launched by the transport minister.

​​In October 2023, the Ministry of Transport has reiterated its intention to establish 10 dry ports and 15 logistic areas nationwide.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

