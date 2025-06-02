Egypt - Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development has announced plans to develop 766 feddans in Hadayek Al-Asima, a key urban expansion area in East Cairo, as part of its broader strategy for sustainable growth and urban development.

Sameh El-Sayed, CEO and Managing Director of the company, stated that the project is envisioned as a fully integrated urban community, combining residential neighborhoods with essential services and public facilities, all aligned with the highest standards of sustainability and modern planning.

“This development reflects a new phase for Heliopolis Company—one driven by smart partnerships, integrated planning, and a strong commitment to sustainable growth,” El-Sayed said. He also highlighted that the company is actively advancing a self-development plan across 600 feddans in New Heliopolis City, which includes a mix of residential, commercial, and administrative projects. The first phase is expected to launch in summer 2025.

In parallel, the company has signed several agreements with leading real estate developers to accelerate development across New Heliopolis, which spans more than 5,400 feddans and is considered the natural extension of the historic Heliopolis district.

The announcement was made during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, commemorating the 120th anniversary of Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development. The event, themed “Heliopolis: A Timeless Heritage and a Promising Future,” was held at the iconic Granada Palace in Heliopolis—one of the company’s most distinguished assets.

Founded in 1905 by Baron Empain, the company remains one of Egypt’s oldest and most influential real estate developers. Today, it continues to build on its legacy through innovative projects that shape the future of urban living in Egypt.

