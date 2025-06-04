PHOTO
Qatar awarded projects with a combined value of around 6.4 billion Qatari riyals ($1.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, the Finance Ministry has reported.
Contracts awarded to foreign companies were valued at nearly QAR1.5 billion ($411 million), the Ministry said on “X” platform this week.
The report showed there was a 50 percent increase in the value of contracts awarded to foreign firms and a 36.8 percent decline in those awarded to local companies.
The value of total contracts awarded in the first quarter of this year slumped by nearly 25.5 percent year-on year, the Ministry said.
A total 900 contracts were awarded in the first quarter of 2025, covering energy, construction, power, health and other sectors, it said.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
