KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company declared on Monday that the board of the Central Agency for Public Tenders approved a tender for service of the ministry of electricity and water at a value of KD 1.5 million (USD 5.1 million).

The company said in a statement posted on Boursa Kuwait website that the tender envisages installing workshops' equipment, supplying raw materials to the South Al-Zor Station for generating power and desalinating water.

It was established in 1974 and was listed at the bourse in 1984. With a capital amounting to KD 22 million (USD 74.8 million), the company builds, repairs ships and executes various marine operations. (end) mke.rk

