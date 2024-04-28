Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy is expected to award the contract for the supply and Installation of a 400kV overhead line to Abdali Z station in the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender was issued on 14 January 2024 with an initial bid submission deadline of 18 February 2024. The bid submission has been postponed to 5 May 2024.

He said the contract is expected to be awarded by mid-September 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

