Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has announced that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for its Al Shaqaya Solar Power Generation Station 400 kV Overhead Transmission Line (OHTL) project.

The leading Indian construction and engineering conglomerate had set a bid value of KD41.45 million ($135.2 million) for the project.

An innovative development, the Shagaya Renewable Energy Project, is being developed by the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR).

It aims to link the Al Shaqaya solar power station to the main substation in Al Wafra (Z) through the installation of a 400 kV OHTL.

In the first phase, the project aims to generate approximately 3.2GW of electricity using renewable sources by 2030, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

