Nesma & Partners, a leading integrated projects solutions company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Al Yusr Industrial Contracting Company (AYTB), a prominent provider of industrial services in the kingdom.

This strategic investment positions Nesma & Partners as the leading integrated industrial services platform, enhancing its capabilities across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development objectives, said the company in a statement.

Under the deal, AYTB will continue to operate as an independent company within the Nesma & Partners group, preserving its organisational structure, brand and operational autonomy.

This acquisition enhances both companies’ capacity to deliver high-value project solutions across the whole asset lifecycle - from consulting, engineering, construction, and commissioning to operations, maintenance, and upgrades.

"We are proud to welcome AYTB into the Nesma & Partners family," said Samer Abdul Samad, the CEO of Nesma & Partners and newly appointed Chairman of AYTB.

A leading provider of integrated project solutions in the kingdom, Nesma & Partners has grown its footprint both locally through its contracting and industrial services and globally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kent, a renowned leader in engineering and project management services.

"AYTB has built a remarkable legacy of performance, particularly in Operations & Maintenance and Plant Industrial Services. This partnership is based on mutual respect, complementary strengths, and a shared commitment to operational excellence," he stated.

A Saudi, multi-disciplinary industrial contracting company, AYTB provides a range of services and solutions to oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation and other major industrial sectors across the kingdom.

As part of this transition, Cristiano Tortelli has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of AYTB.

An industry veteran, Tortelli brings more than 30 years of global experience in energy and industrial services to the role and has been actively involved in the transaction from its early stages.

His leadership will support AYTB’s next phase of growth while maintaining continuity across all operations.

"I am honored to join AYTB as CEO at this exciting moment," stated Tortelli.

"Together with the leadership team and the skilled workforce across AYTB, we will strengthen what has already been built, grow with confidence, and deliver sustainable value to our clients and stakeholders," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

