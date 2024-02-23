Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy is expected to award engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Supply and Installation of a 400kV overhead transmission line to Abdali Z station by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the EPC contract tender was issued on 14 January 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 18 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early May 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

The source estimated the project’s cost at $70 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

