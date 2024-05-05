Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has floated a tender for the construction of a new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant on the Hawar Island in the southeastern coast of the kingdom.

The New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant will comprise a desalination facility with a net water capacity of 1 to 2 MIGD of potable water as well as two ground storage tanks (GSTs) of 1 MIG capacity each along with the associated forwarding pumps, said the Planning and Studies division of EWA in its tender notification.

The project will be implemented on a EPC contract within one year period, it stated.

According to a notification in Bahrain Tenders website, all bidders must have experience in designing, construction and commissioning of at least two SWRO desalination plant (both green-field and brown-field projects) within the past 10 years.

Also these bidders should have handled plants with a minimum production capacity of 5 MIGD and a minimum of 2 years of successful operation.

The deadline for sending the tenders has been set at June 23.

