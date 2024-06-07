Riyadh – Webuild Saudi Arabia has awarded a SAR 33 million contract to International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea), a portfolio company of Sustainable Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO Holding).

The contract covers the supply of one million cubic metres of water for the Trojena Dam project, according to a bourse filing.

The contracted water is set to be supplied over three years.

In 2023, SISCO Holding’s net profit rose to SAR 71.20 million from SAR 36.70 million in 2022.

