Muscat:The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has unveiled a new regulation to govern the operation of independent tankers in the Sultanate’s water and wastewater sector.

This major regulatory move, issued under the Water and Wastewater Sector Regulation Law (Royal Decree No. 40/2023), aims to elevate service standards, strengthen governance, and advance Oman’s long-term sustainability agenda.

The new framework sets clear rules for independent tanker operators engaged in water supply, wastewater collection and transport, and the delivery of treated water.

Operators are now required to obtain official permits, operate strictly within designated zones, and comply with detailed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) covering technical standards, complaint management, inspection procedures, and emergency response protocols.

To ensure transparency and accountability, licensed authorities must provide accessible application processes, including digital channels, monitor compliance rigorously, and maintain a centralized electronic registry capturing operator data, subscriber details, water supply and discharge points, tanker plates, and wastewater sources.

The regulation also introduces a robust penalties regime for violations by operators and corporate entities, aiming to safeguard service quality and uphold operational standards across the sector.

This latest initiative forms part of Oman’s broader strategy to modernize its vital water and wastewater infrastructure.

It underscores the Sultanate’s commitment to efficient, high-quality public services in alignment with the national objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

