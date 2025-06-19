RIYADH - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has announced the implementation of new technical regulations for food effective from July 1.

These regulations are designed to enhance food transparency and provide consumers with comprehensive information when dining out, empowering them to make informed nutritional decisions.



SFDA noted that starting July 1, 2025, food establishments will be mandated to display detailed nutritional information on their menus. This includes placing a 'saltshaker' label next to meals high in sodium as a clear guide, disclosing the caffeine content of beverages, and indicating the estimated time required to burn off the calories from a meal. These requirements apply to all menus, whether physical or online, and extend to online food ordering platforms.



Through these initiatives, the SFDA aims to promote healthier food options, encourage a balanced lifestyle, and help consumers track their salt and caffeine intake in relation to approved health recommendations. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises adults to reduce sodium intake to no more than 5 grams of salt per day (equivalent to one teaspoon). For caffeine, the recommendation is not to exceed 400 mg per day for adults and 200 mg for pregnant women.



To support compliance and consumer awareness, food establishments, including restaurants and cafes, and consumers can use the "Caffeine Calculator" available on the SFDA website: https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/body-calculators/caffeine-calculator.



A copy of the approved technical regulations, which cover high-salt food labeling, caffeine content disclosure, and physical activity labeling, can be obtained from the "Mwasfah" online store: https://mwasfah.sfda.gov.sa/Home. For technical inquiries or additional information, the SFDA can be reached via its unified call number 19999.

