Bahrain - Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro visited Bahrain Flour Mills Company as part of ongoing efforts to monitor supply chains and ensure the readiness of national facilities to meet local demand for essential goods, support food security and maintain stable commercial activity in light of current developments.

The minister confirmed that local markets are witnessing normal availability of essential goods and a steady flow of products across retail outlets, noting that proactive plans remain in place to preserve market stability and ensure the sustainable availability of key commodities in support of commercial balance and public interest.

He also highlighted the importance of consumer awareness in supporting food security, commending the national role of Bahrain Flour Mills Company in strengthening supply stability and co-ordination with the relevant authorities.

During the visit, he reviewed production processes, wheat and flour supply mechanisms, production capacity and stock availability, as well as measures to ensure uninterrupted supply in line with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The company said that production and distribution operations are proceeding normally, with products readily available across retail outlets and major markets within a stable and efficient supply system.

