Omna - VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a leading Indian pure play water technology company, has annnounced that it has secured orders worth $46.2 million covering construction, operation and maintenance of wastewater plants from the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

In a major boost to its regional expansion strategy, Wabag said it has secured orders worth around Rs850 million ($10.2 million) from Nama Water Services in the Sultanate of Oman towards operation and maintenance (O&M) of the Al Duqm desalination plant for a period of 5 years.

Wabag had constructed this 8 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant over 10 years back and was responsible for the O&M of the plant until 2018.

This long term order which has been won against international competition entails O&M of the plant, the sea water intake and outfall systems, said Wabag in its statement.

The water produced from this plant will be used for domestic consumption in Duqm & Haima areas of Al Wusta governorate, it added.

Elsewhere in the region, Wabag snapped up a repeat order valued at $36 million contract from Tunisia's Office National De L’assainissement (Onas) for a water project at Sousse Hamdoun II in the capital.

As per the contract, Wabag will be responsible for the design, build and operation of the 36 MLD wastewater treatment plant.

Commenting on the wins, Subramaniam M, Sales & Business Development Director at GCC, said: "In line with our growth strategy, this new order addition in Oman, to our already strong O&M order book provides annuity income which helps us with improved cash flow and better revenue predictability."

"We thank Nama Water Services for their continued confidence in our capabilities and technical

competence which has been key to winning this repeat order," he added.

