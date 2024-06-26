Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the sole buyer of power and water output in the Sultanate of Oman, has prequalified nine international companies to participate in the competitive tender for the development of Ibri III Solar IPP – a 500 MW project estimated to cost RO 155 million.

The prequalified parties are: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), ACWA Power, Al Riyadh National Trading and Korea Midland Power ("KOMIPO"), Jinko Power, Sembcorp Utilities, TotalEnergies Renewables, EDF Renouvelables and Korean Western Power (“KOWEPO”), International Power SA (Engie) and Sumitomo Corporation.

The procurement of this solar project is part of the Omani government’s policy to diversify energy resources to meet the growing demand for electricity. The implementation of this project will follow the successful precedent IPP model established in the Sultanate of Oman and involves a fair and transparent competition process with the objective of awarding the contract to a highly qualified private sector developer with a view to deliver world class technology solutions to advance Oman’s renewable energy and energy resource diversification goals.

In response to its request for qualification floated in January this year, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company received twelve submissions for qualification submitted by local and international developers. Nine applicants have been either conditionally, or unconditionally qualified. The developers are from Sultanate of Oman, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, China, South Korea, Singapore, France, and Japan.

“After a rigorous evaluation process, Nama Power and Water Procurement is pleased to announce the unconditionally prequalified and conditionally prequalified applicants,” said PWP in a press statement. “Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is currently working to finalise the Request for Proposals which will soon be issued to the above-listed prequalified applicants upon receipt of the relevant approvals,” it added.

Ibri III Solar IPP is the fourth solar IPP that has been tendered by Nama Power and Water Procurement Company following Ibri II Solar IPP (operational since summer 2021) and Manah I Solar IPP and Manah II Solar IPP (under construction). Nama Power and Water Procurement Company is working along with Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Authority for Public Services Regulation to achieve the energy renewable targets set in Oman Vision 2040.

