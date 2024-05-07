Global hospitality group Millennium Hotels and Resorts has announced that it is all set to open its inaugural five-star property in the Saudi city of Jeddah later this month.

The unveiling of the 252-key Millennium Jeddah hotel, marks a significant expansion of the group's presence in Saudi Arabia, further solidifying its commitment to the region.

The leading hospitality group said at Millennium Jeddah, which spans eight floors, guests will be able to can expect a luxurious, five-star experience with an array of room types to choose from and three distinctive food and beverage offerings.

The hotel also boasts nine versatile function rooms, accommodating events of all sizes. Each space comes fully equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, ergonomic furnishings, and dedicated support from an events team.

Meanwhile, for leisure travellers, a health club, an outdoor swimming pool, and a dedicated kids' pool make this an ideal base for families and tourists to explore the city, it stated.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA said this was its ninth opening in the kingdom, with 8 existing hotels located in the cities of Hail, Jazan, Madinah, Makkah, and Tabuk.

Just a two-minute drive from Al Hamra Beach and 24 km from King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Millennium Jeddah is ideally located on Al Maadi Street, Al Ruwais.

On the new property, Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, the CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and Lakhraim Group, said: "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our presence in Saudi Arabia with the opening of Millennium Jeddah. Saudi Arabia is growing exponentially in the tourism sector, and we are thrilled to play a part in the extraordinary journey towards Vision 2030."

"The Saudi Arabian market is of huge importance to us, and we are firmly invested in its development. We look forward to providing more unparalleled hospitality experiences across the Kingdom for many years to come," he noted.

The group has outlined plans for continued growth in the kingdom in 2024, with three new properties slated to open in 2024 and further expansion anticipated in the coming years, he added.

Wahdan Al Kadi, the CEO (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) at Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said: "As the second-largest city and commercial hub of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah serves as the principal gateway to Makkah and Madinah, and the largest seaport on the Red Sea."

"We look forward to contributing to the city’s growth by providing a five-star, luxury hospitality experience that will attract both business and leisure travelers and add to the vast array of choices for tourists. As our inaugural hotel in the city, the unveiling of Millennium Jeddah sets a new standard for hospitality in the region," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).