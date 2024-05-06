Egypt - Norway’s Scatec and an Orascom Construction-led consortium have separately secured land allocations for two major wind power projects in Egypt’s Sohag Governorate. With a combined capacity of 8 gigawatts (GW), the projects represent $9bn in foreign direct investment, according to an official Cabinet statement.

These projects are a significant milestone, marking some of the largest onshore wind power developments in the Middle East and globally. Developed under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model, they highlight Egypt’s commitment to renewable energy.

Scatec will independently develop the first project with a 5 GW capacity. The Orascom Construction-led consortium, collaborating with the New and Renewable Energy Development Authority (NREA), will independently develop the 3 GW second project in phases.

Mohamed Shaker, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, emphasized the projects’ scale and significance. Site studies, including technical assessments, environmental impact analyses, and other crucial evaluations, are slated to begin immediately for both projects.

The land handover protocols were signed by NREA Executive Chairperson Mohamed El Khayat and Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog for the first project. Orascom Construction Executive Director Khaled El Degwy represented the consortium, which includes Electrobras (a subsidiary of France’s ENGIE) and Japan’s Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation.

