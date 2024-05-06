Bluewater Bio, one of the fastest growing water technology companies in Europe, has secured a major contract to provide EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services as well as technology supply for the upgrade of the North Sitra wastewater treatment plant in Bahrain.

Bluewater Bio’s £33 million ($41 million) contract win comes following previous significant upgrades in connection with treatment of over 50% of the wastewater generated in the kingdom.

The contract was formally sealed at a key ceremony held in Westminster, at the headquarters of Department for Business and Trade (DBT), in the presence of senior representatives from both UK and Bahraini governments.

Under this contract, Bluewater Bio will be responsible for all aspects of engineering, acting as EPC contractor and technology supplier, through the provision of their advanced treatment technologies, Hybacs and FilterClear.

As the result of population and industrial expansion, additional and enhanced treatment capacity is required to continue to produce treated water suitable for reuse, it stated.

Richard Haddon, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Bluewater Bio, said: "We have been working to support Bahrain in achieving their ambitious National Water Strategy 2030. We have excellent references in the Kingdom that is enabling further growth across the GCC."

Continually recognised by external parties as the fastest growing water technology company in Europe over the years, expansion in the Middle East is an important aspect to our growth strategy, he stated.

Alastair Long, the British Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, said: "Bluewater Bio has built an excellent relationship in Bahrain and is a reputed provider of water technologies. I am delighted that they continue to grow in the region and as such, enhance the UK business brand."

The entire contract duration work will be completed within a two-year period. Once fully operational, it will have a new capacity of 30 MLD, thus doubling the current volume.

The UK group said its Hybacs upgrade at Tubli WPCC was completed in 2021.

Haddon pointed out that its growth strategy was working in the key geographies identified when it started this journey together.

The project marks the company’s fifth significant contract with the Ministry of Works. The quality, performance and reliability of these projects continue to exceed the expectations of the client, whilst maintaining the highest standards of health and safety, both domestically and internationally.

"Working closely with our clients and producing excellent results, both on time and to budget, is building trust and certainty into these relationships," he added.

