The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, and the Industry and Commerce Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AP Moller-Maersk to collaborate to develop and establish a ship recycling industry in Bahrain.

The signing of the MoU was attended by strategic partners, the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY), Bahrain Steel and APM Terminals Bahrain – the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port.

The MoU aims to promote joint work and research in safe and sustainable ship recycling between the involved companies in Bahrain, marking the first collaboration of its kind in the kingdom.

According to the MoU, the ministries will provide organisational support to ASRY, which will prepare the docks and yards for larger vessels. AB Moller-Maersk will contribute by attracting ships for recycling and providing its expertise as a consultant to ensure the operations meet international standards. In return, Bahrain Steel will receive and process the steel from the recycling process for distribution in the local and international markets.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi said Bahrain’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals through strategic and effective partnerships between the public and private sectors is in line with the principles of Economic Vision 2030.

He highlighted the ministry’s interest in promoting international practices in all areas of the maritime sector by complying with the highest international ship recycling standards.

Mr Al Kaabi added that the ship recycling project will contribute to driving local economic growth by capitalising on the local commercial activity generated from the sale of recycled materials.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro emphasised that this MoU is a testament to Bahrain’s commitment to promoting sustainable manufacturing, enabling the private sector to implement the concepts of a circular economy, and spreading the culture of environmental and social governance in line with the pillars of the Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-2026).

AP Moller - Maersk head of procurement Ahmed Hassan said that Maersk Group has established a ship recycling programme that is governed by standards for the responsible handling of ship recycling, regardless of geographical location.

He said these standards incorporated the guidelines set by the International Maritime Organisation through the Hong Kong Convention and exceed requirements in several criteria, including waste stream management, labour standards, human rights and anti-corruption, among others.