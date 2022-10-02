Bahrain-based Taha International Industrial Services, a major company working for the elimination of waste from the aluminium industry, said it has been signed up by Indian refining company Runaya for supply of two additional hot dross processing units.

These units are based on a patent that was developed by Bahraini and foreign experts at Taha International in Bahrain and is currently being employed by a rising number of aluminum smelters worldwide, said the company in a statement.

The hot dross processing technology has the ability to change how companies handle their dross, thus making the process environmentally friendly and, most importantly, zero-waste.

A recent study conducted by Ernst & Young, the Netherlands in collaboration with the renowned Austrian Montan University Leoben found that compared to other processes, Taha’s process reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%.

In short, it provides a sustainable, zero-waste solution for handling and processing aluminum dross, making for a trailblazing green business solution that Runaya Refining trusts to further transform the Indian aluminum industry, it stated.

According to Taha, the new Sarah hot dross processing units will make for a trailblazing green business solution that Runaya Refining trusts to further transform the Indian aluminium industry.

Runaya Refining had placed this order to boost its capacity for refining, as well as strategising to employ cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing industry while also preserving the environment.

The acquisition will also help the Indian aluminum industry to grow through valuable tie-ups between national and global industry leaders. Runaya Refining currently serves 67% of India’s primary aluminum producers, it added.

Lauding the successful collaboration, Taha International Group CEO Patrick Pollmann said: "Runaya has shown great leadership by continuously adopting innovative solutions and fully committing to sustainability in the field of aluminum."

"By significantly increasing their processing capacities, they are making another critical contribution to greening the Indian aluminum industry. I am excited about the opportunities this key partnership will offer in the time to come," he added.

Taha International CEO Ammar Awachi said: "The aluminum dross processing technology has the potential to transform how companies manage their aluminum waste, making it more ecologically friendly and, most importantly, free of toxic and dangerous waste."

"This is in line with our commitment to support the strategy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in addressing environmental and climate challenges and to bring carbon emissions to net zero by 2060," remarked Awachi.

On the key tieup, Runaya Refining CEO Annanya Agarwal said: "With sustainable solutions and innovative technologies at the heart of Runaya, we continue working towards our vision of a greener and sustainable tomorrow."

"Converting ‘Waste-to Wealth’ is our driving force, and through such acquisitions, we have prevented 40,000 tonnes of hazardous industrial waste from causing harm to the environment at large- which further help us to achieve more and contribute our part towards creating an AtmaNirbhar Bharat," added Agarwal.

