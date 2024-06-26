Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the signing of a contract between the Saudi Global Ports (SGP) and SANY Heavy Industry, the leading Chinese manufacturer of heavy equipment, to supply King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with 80 electric trucks. It is the largest single contract signed by SANY to manufacture and supply electric trucks, making King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam the largest port in the Middle East that owns this number of electric trucks.



The contract was signed by SGP chief executive Edward Tah and SANY Marine chief executive Jeff Fu in the presence of other officials on the sidelines of "Transport Logistic China 2024."



Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri said that the signing of the contract contributes to the development of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to be a flexible and sustainable logistics center and a leading model of operational excellence and logistical efficiency.