The Arab Organization for Industrialization’s (AOI) SEMAF railway equipment factory, in collaboration with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem, has successfully manufactured 10 air-conditioned metro trains, comprising a total of 80 cars.

The achievement was celebrated at an event attended by Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of AOI, alongside representatives from AOI, SEMAF, the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), and Hyundai Rotem.

This milestone aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives to establish an advanced industrial base as outlined in Egypt’s Vision 2030. Abdel Latif expressed pride in the ongoing partnership with Hyundai Rotem, commending their technical expertise in metro car manufacturing. He emphasised that the 10 metro trains were manufactured at SEMAF by Egyptian engineers, technicians, and workers, meeting the demands of NAT, an arm of the Ministry of Transportation.

Leveraging SEMAF’s upgraded facilities and advanced manufacturing capabilities, the project was completed on schedule. Abdel Latif highlighted the successful collaboration with Hyundai Rotem in metro car manufacturing, starting from the first metro line to the third, with SEMAF increasing local manufacturing rates and adopting cutting-edge technologies in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Chairperson stressed the importance of localising technology and maximising local components in transportation industries to bolster Egypt’s railway, metro, and smart transportation systems. This approach aims to positively impact the Egyptian economy and reduce reliance on imports. AOI remains committed to establishing strategic partnerships and seeks to enhance cooperation with Hyundai Rotem to leverage Korean expertise in manufacturing metro trains according to the Ministry of Transportation’s requirements.

Jin Hee Chang, Regional Director of Hyundai Rotem, expressed pride in partnering with AOI, noting their efficiency, quality, and adherence to timelines in fulfilling all aspects of cooperation, including after-sales service. He further emphasised Hyundai Rotem’s stringent quality requirements, which are met by SEMAF’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and skilled workforce. Both parties look forward to continuing their collaboration in advanced manufacturing, utilising SEMAF’s resources and expertise.

