The Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT) in Rivers State has once again made history by successfully hosting the Kota Carum—the largest vessel ever to berth at the Onne Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT).

In a statement released on Monday, OMT stated that this milestone event further underscores the terminal’s growing prominence as a hub for large-scale maritime trade in West Africa.

Flying the Singaporean flag, the Kota Carum is owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of Asia’s leading shipping companies. The mega container vessel, measuring an impressive 301.43 metres in length overall, arrived at the OMT jetty at 10:30 hours and was safely berthed by 10:50 hours, utilising berths 9 and 10.

Boasting a capacity of 6,606 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), Kota Carum is a major addition to the fleet of large vessels now calling at Onne Port. During its 55-hour port stay, the vessel will discharge 1,250 containers and load 1,619 containers—including export-bound cargo and empty containers.

Speaking at a reception to welcome the vessel, the Chief Operating Officer of OMT, Jim Stewart, described the call as a landmark event, not only for the terminal but also for Nigeria’s maritime industry.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the largest vessel to ever berth at Onne. Following the arrival of the Kota Cempaka last year, this achievement reflects our continued growth, our strategic investments in terminal infrastructure, and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence,” Stewart stated.

Stewart emphasised that OMT’s ongoing modernisation efforts, including the acquisition of additional state-of-the-art cranes, have significantly enhanced cargo-handling capabilities and reduced vessel turnaround time.

He further noted the economic advantages of hosting such large vessels at Nigerian ports, explaining that direct calls by larger ships eliminate the need for transshipment via smaller feeder vessels—cutting down logistics costs and reducing freight tariffs for Nigerian importers and exporters.

“This is not just a win for OMT; it’s a win for the Nigerian economy. The ability to berth larger vessels means more direct cargo movement, reduced logistics costs, and increased revenue for the country. Freight forwarders also benefit significantly, as they avoid the extra costs associated with transshipment,” he said.

Stewart also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its vital support in creating an enabling environment for OMT to thrive.

“We have an excellent working relationship with the Port Manager, Mr Abdulrahmon Hussain, and the entire team at the Nigerian Ports Authority. The leadership of the Managing Director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has been instrumental in our success. Allowing a vessel of this magnitude to berth at our terminal is a vote of confidence in our capabilities,” he added.

He called on the Federal Government to allocate more funding for channel dredging at Onne Port to accommodate even larger vessels and further boost trade volumes.

“We are fully prepared to receive vessels from any shipping line. But for us to unlock the full potential of Onne Port, additional dredging is essential. We urge the Federal Government to support NPA with the necessary resources to deepen and widen the channels,” Stewart appealed.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Pilot of Onne Port, Yakubu Ezra, reaffirmed NPA’s technical readiness to handle large vessels.

“At the Nigerian Ports Authority, we are fully equipped—both in training and technology—to safely pilot large vessels into our ports. The successful berthing of Kota Carum is evidence of our capacity and professionalism,” Ezra said.

The successful hosting of Kota Carum marks a significant leap forward for OMT and positions Onne Port as a viable gateway capable of accommodating global trade routes. As more shipping lines look towards West Africa, OMT’s infrastructure, efficiency, and strategic location continue to attract increasing volumes of international maritime traffic.

