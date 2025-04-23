Oman Air and Oman Airports hold an annual media briefing to review the latest developments in their plan to transform for financial sustainability and achieve economic success in 2024.

Highights

Oman Airports:

The main challenge is to ensure operational performance and the optimum use of assets.

The ground handling volume in Oman is very small compared to other airports. Two ground handling operators reduced prices and it affected Transom's business.

Contracts were reviewed as they did not benefit the business:

Oman Airports will be handling the parking business.

In 2025, Oman Airports' passengers increased by 12,9 percent

7 percent increase in direct passengers

To return to pre-Covid levels by 2026 with transit passengers.

Salalah Airport is nearing its full capacity and receiving direct flights from Europe.

Increase in the number of tourist visa holders coming to the Sultanate of Oman

71 Employees from Oman Air were absorbed in Oman Airports after the airline restructuring.

Oman Air Ceo:

Increasing debt resulting in RO85 million in financing costs to over legacy debt, operational losses, and aircraft ownership costs.

Large EBIT losses of RO15O million.

Restructure

Fleet network optimised

Commercial optimisation

Cost reduction programme

Joining OneWorld in June 2025

Q1, 2025, Highest load in company history.

Oman Air delivered positive results in 2024 in the first full year of transformation.

Omanisation rate improved to 79%

Point to Point share is 45%

Load factor of 75%

Airfare capped on the Salalah-Muscat route.

Expatriate staff has been reduced by 500.

Rightsizing will achieve RO18 million annually.

New expansion:

July flights to Amsterdam

Double daily flights to London from October

Moscow flights will be daily instead of seasonal

Identifying new destinations

