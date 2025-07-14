Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has been named YouGov's Most Recommended Global Brand for 2025, a testament to its 'Fly Better' promise.

The airline achieved an outstanding score of 88.4%, with a significant lead on the next closest brand.

The rankings are based on insights from YouGov BrandIndex, which uses over a million customer surveys in 28 markets to track brand performance daily between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025.

Emirates has always prioritised customer satisfaction, providing memorable journeys at every touchpoint. In the first half of 2025, Emirates expanded its global network with route launches to three new destinations, reimagined travel retail stores in Asia, Africa, and Europe, introduced its newest aircraft type, the A350, to 10 destinations, and became the world's first Autism Certified Airline.

By December 2025, Emirates will serve over 70 cities with aircraft equipped with the latest interiors on Boeing 777s, A380s, and A350s, representing almost 50% of its network. By December 2025, the airline will offer over 2 million Premium Economy seats, allowing more travellers to enjoy Emirates' latest generation premium onboard experience.

Emirates has been recognized by YouGov before, as the most recommended brand in the UAE in the Recommend 2024 rankings with a score of 92.6.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, “This recognition underscores the deep connection and loyalty we’ve built with passengers all over the world, who trust us not only to get them to their destination, but to do so with care, reliability, and excellence. We will continue to evolve our already exceptional experience and set new benchmarks in travel to ensure Emirates is always a brand that our customers are proud to recommend.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

