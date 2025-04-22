The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa on Monday paid an unexpected visit to the Idu Train station in Abuja to assess the collapsed water and power supply situation at the station.

In a tweet on Monday, the NRC Managing Director stated that the collapsed water supply which affected the train station toilet cleaning system, has been temporary addressed by the NRC engineering team.

According to Dr. Kayode Opeifa, “On a surprise visit today, 21st April 2025, to IDU station in Abuja to access water distribution issues and I met with the Civil /Mechanical/Electrical Engineering team.

“The entire station water system collapsed few days ago affecting the toilet water and cleaning system.“However, the Engineering team has successfully put up a temporary solution to address the toilet water system that was affected by intermittent water failure. Kudos to them. The toilet was clean and flushed.“The station power source was also on shutdown when I visited to conserve diesel cost as there was no grid power.”

