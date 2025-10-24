AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Thursday met with a high-level German economic delegation from the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed by chamber’s Secretary-General Abdulaziz Mikhlafi, to explore avenues for boosting cooperation within the Jordanian-German economic partnership.

Abu Soud stressed that Jordan’s “long-standing” partnership with Germany contributed to developing the Kingdom’s water sector and addressing critical challenges, particularly in relation to groundwater management, according to a ministry statement.

He called for greater German private-sector investment in water infrastructure and innovation.

Reviewing the growing pressures on the water sector, especially in recent years, the minister underscored the urgency of securing sustainable water sources, foremost among them the National Water Carrier Project, which he described as a national priority.

He noted that the government continues to advance procedures to move the project into the implementation phase, in partnership with local and international private entities.

Abu Soud also commended Germany’s ongoing support in wastewater management and renewable energy solutions, noting that lowering operational energy costs remains essential for the sustainability of water services.

He stressed the importance of expanding joint investment to support the sector.

For his part, Mikhlafi praised Jordan as a regional model in water governance, saying that the visit aims to identify new opportunities for German companies to participate in private-sector-led water investments.

He stressed the chamber’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Kingdom.

Members of the delegation highlighted Jordan’s notable efforts in confronting water scarcity and reaffirmed their interest in enhancing the partnership in future projects.

Also on Thursday, during a separate meeting with a delegation from the French Development Agency (AFD), Abu Soud reiterated that the government is working to accelerate a package of AFD-funded water projects, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and sector strategies.

According to another ministry statement, he highlighted efforts to reduce water loss, improve efficiency, curb illegal use, expand water harvesting, and advance work on the National Water Carrier, describing it as essential to Jordan’s national and social security.

The minister reviewed ongoing projects across the governorates to bolster operational performance, climate adaptation and energy efficiency within water utilities, including system automation and improved water-security indicators.

Abu Soud expressed appreciation for AFD’s financing support, saying it aligns with the ministry’s programmes and boosts the Kingdom’s water resilience.

