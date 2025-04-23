UAE-based Azizi Developments has unveiled Azizi Milan, a landmark master-planned community being set up at an investment of over AED75 billion ($20.4 billion), on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Azizi Milan is a dynamic, self-sustaining haven with residential projects, a sprawling mall, luxury hotels, retail districts, office spaces, and lifestyle amenities, including schools, nurseries, mosques, wellness facilities, and parks.

Its tallest towers, which will shape the northern skyline, will rise up to 70 stories high, while low- to mid-rises from 25 to 35 stories make up the central part of the development, easing the shift into a quieter, more tranquil residential atmosphere, said the developer.

The layout incorporates centric planning principles allowing people to move easily, minimizing congestion and overcrowding. In addition, a picturesque canal will provide a unique waterfront setting for those who will call this prestigious city their new home, it stated.

Slated to cover 40 million sq ft in gross floor area (GFA), Azizi Milan is one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire UAE, said the Emirati developer.

The master plan will boast a total of 81,200 residential units that will be home to a population of 144,000 along with hotels with 800 keys.

Inspired by the timeless beauty of Milan, the project is guided by the principles of sustainability, nature, and the cultured refinement of Italian fashion.

The project will be officially launched today (April 23) at a gala event in Dubai’s renowned Coca-Cola Arena, featuring headlining performances by Tamer Hosny, Nora Fatehi and Sunidhi Chauhan.

On the launch, Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "Much like the famed Italian city of Milan, known for its beauty and elegance, this project will embody the spirit of Italian living, right here in our home - Dubai."

"We have put a lot of thought into every detail, thinking about public spaces and community areas as well as creating homes that are as sophisticated and sustainable as they are welcoming," he noted.

According to him, Azizi Milan had been conceptualised with inspiration from the Italian city's rich cultural heritage.

"Its bold arches and design elements add to aesthetics as well as function. The community embodies Italian sophistication, inviting future homeowners to immerse themselves in a lifestyle centered around living life to the fullest, where the beauty of everyday moments and simple pleasures are truly appreciated," explained Azizi.

Azizi Milan is poised to become the fashion capital of the region with its network of pedestrian-only fashion streets – each dedicated to their own realm of fashion, including one for perfumery, one for cosmetics, and more for bags, dress fashion, and beyond, he added.

The Emirati developer said sustainability was a key consideration that guides the entire development of this contemporary zero-carbon community.

Lined with an ample number of high-fashion brands and boutique shops, as well as numerous cafes, fine-dining restaurants, and nightlife entertainment options, Azizi Milan will form a focal point for those who enjoy the city’s vibrant after-hours, as well as for those wanting to be part of internationally acclaimed fashion shows and other high-caliber events that will be hosted there, it stated.

Azizi Milan follows the successful blueprint, construction and sales of Azizi’s Riviera in MBR City, and Azizi Venice in Dubai South, with Azizi Developments serving as the master developer, overseeing road networks and general infrastructure. It is set for sales launch tomorrow. it added.-TradeArabia News Service

