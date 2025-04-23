Cairo – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Premium Healthcare Group approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital from EGP 81.48 million to EGP 2.36 billion.

The group will raise its capital by EGP 2.28 billion, distributed over 22.81 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 28 per share.

The shareholders also greenlighted raising the authorized capital to EGP 11.40 billion from EGP 315 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

Source: Mubasher

